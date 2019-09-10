LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Super 8 Motel in Echo Park is a mess Tuesday after a car slammed into the lobby, leaving behind torn-up window frames and debris.

Police say a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Sunset Boulevard lost control at about 9 p.m., hit a curb, then crashed into the motel, 1331 W. Sunset Blvd., and then a hydrant. The car finally stopped on a pole.

No one was in the lobby at the time of the crash, but the female driver and the male passenger were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

One other vehicle was struck before they lost control, but only a side mirror was damaged, police said.

Firefighters have shored up some of the building, and it is structurally sound, but heavily damaged. Wood, stucco and other debris were left strewn throughout the inside and outside of the motel lobby.

Motel guests like Marciano D’Souza say they weren’t sure what happened until they got outside and saw the damage.

“I just heard a massive bang,” he said. “And I was scared, because I thought it was a gunshot. I look at my daughter Ripley, and her eyes look wide open, so she was a bit nervous.”

No arrests have been made.