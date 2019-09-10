



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 9/10 at 8 a.m.

2 Hurt After Car Slams Into Echo Park Motel

A Super 8 Motel in Echo Park is a mess Tuesday after a car slammed into the lobby, leaving behind torn-up window frames and debris.

Stretch Of Metro Gold Line Down To Single Track As Power Line Repairs Continue

Power problems continue into a second day for the Metro Gold Line, which will be reduced to one track for most of the day Tuesday.

New Women’s Homeless Shelter Opens On Site Of Former Hollywood Library

A former Hollywood library has been repurposed into a women’s homeless shelter which will open for use Tuesday.

Local Weather

A warming trend starts Wednesday that lasts through the weekend. A high of 76 for the beaches and 82 for the Inland Empire.