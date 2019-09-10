Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California lawmakers passed a landmark bill that will impact nearly one million workers who use phone apps to book or perform their jobs late Tuesday.
The bill, AB 5, will force companies like Uber and Lyft to treat its current workforce of independent contractors as employees, entitling them to benefits including sick time, vacation, medical benefits and overtime.
Tech companies previously warned the law could ruin their businesses and fought hard against it.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash announced back in August that they would pay $30 million each to fund an initiative campaign for the California ballot that would create the new gig worker category.
Governor Gavin Newsom has promised to sign the bill into law. It will go into effect Jan. 1.
