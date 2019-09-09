



– USC Director of Athletics and football legend Lynn Swann has resigned, the university announced Monday.

In an email Monday, USC President Carol Folt wrote: “I am writing to share my sincere appreciation for Lynn Swann, who has decided to resign from his position as the Director of Athletics effective today. Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family.”

Dave Roberts, special adviser to Folt and the NCAA’s vice chair of the Committee on Infractions, will fill the athletic director post on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is named, Folt said.

Swann – who was named director in 2016 – helped lead the Trojans to an undefeated national championship season in 1972.

He won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was named MVP of Super Bowl X.

Swann retired from the NFL in 1983 and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in public relations from USC.