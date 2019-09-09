Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New data shows that bosses in Southern California are giving the nation’s biggest pay hikes.
The Employment Cost Index has found that SoCal wages are on the rise with the fastest pace in the nation.
Wages are up from last year at number one, after previously ranking number six.
The wages and salaries in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties rise at a 4.3% annual rate compared to 3.1% nationally.
National wages are up 3.3% from last year.
Overall, Southern California’s increases have outpaced the nation in 14 of the last 15 quarters.
