



— The owner of Kino, the missing pomeranian mix, says his dog ran out of the front door and front gate at the home of a Rover.com sitter in Anaheim on the 4th of July.

Despite the fact it’s been over two months, Hwong Dao is not giving up and is now offering a $3,000 reward.

“We’ve just been putting up signs at exit and entrance to the freeways,” said Dao. “We treat him as our own, as our own baby, so…to lose this part of our family it’s been very devastating to us.”

He and his girlfriend have scoured neighborhoods near the 5 Freeway, posted hundreds of signs, gone to shelters and vets and, hired a professional company with a K-9 to track Kino’s scent.

Dao is also upset with Rover.com, the online marketplace which offers pet sitting and boarding.

He says the Rover.com sitter helped put up missing dog fliers and offered condolences, but that all stopped in August when he says she went on vacation.

Dao says Rover.com will cover the expense of the search team and will help him with the cost of adopting another dog.

“Someone as important as Kino shouldn’t have been entrusted in a strangers care. We should have looked for other options instead of Rover.com. Looked for other family members who could have taken care of him instead,” said Dao.

In a statement, Rover.com said, “We join Kino’s family in wishing for his healthy return home. These types of situations are extremely rare on our platform. In this situation, our trust and safety team has been actively engaged in attempts to safely reunite Kino with his family.”

According to Dao, Kino had a collar on with his contact info.