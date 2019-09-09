LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer faces felony charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend three times since April.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed three felony counts Friday against 33-year-old Ricardo Hernandez. After an initial court appearance, Hernandez’s arraignment was postponed until Thursday.

Prosecutors say Hernandez injured a girlfriend on three separate occasions since April, with the most recent attack last Wednesday. In each incident, prosecutors say the victim suffered serious injuries.

The LAPD released a statement that said, in part, “This department has no tolerance for domestic violence within our ranks. If the allegations prove to be true, the punishment will be swift and severe.”

Hernandez has been relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation, which is being conducted by the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The LAPD did not say to which division Hernandez had been most recently assigned.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records, Hernandez remains jailed on $240,000 bail. He faces up to 10 years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged.