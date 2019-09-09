HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked to contain a three-alarm fire burning three homes in Highland Monday evening.

According to Cal Fire, a ruptured gas line sparked the fire in the 7400 block of Golondrina.

It was initially reported that two people were trapped when the fire spread to two adjacent residences.

Cal Fire reported that two major gas leaks were being worked on by SoCal Gas.

As of 7:46 p.m., all structure fires had been knocked down but a gas leak remained.

Cal Fire San Bernardino unit said in a tweet that firefighters would be on-scene for several hours for mop-up, overhaul, and investigation.

All structure fires have been knocked down, gas leak remains. Firefighters will be on scene for several hours for mop up, overhaul and investigation. No injuries reported on the incident. — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 10, 2019

