LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three firefighters were hurt early Monday battling a major fire that engulfed a fabric warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.

The fire broke out just after midnight at Payman Fabric, at 1915 E. 7th St., a wholesale fabric firm in a 10,360-square-foot building in the downtown Arts District, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

With flames shooting out of the one-story building, the major emergency fire forced firefighters to stay outside the pre-1933 building and battle it from the street. Part of the roof of collapsed, and there is still concern that part of a wall could also fall.

It took nearly three hours for more than 180 firefighters to get control of the blaze, but not before three firefighters required medical care. Two firefighters were injured, and a third experienced exhaustion, but none of the injuries were considered life threatening, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjoining buildings.

“They did an outstanding job keeping the flames confined to the unit of origin,” Los Angeles Fire Capt. Erik Scott said. “As you see behind me, these buildings and businesses are butted up right against each other, but they were able to confine them just to that unit.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene throughout the morning.