



Saturday 9/13 and Sunday 9/14

Placita Olvera, Downtown LA | map

12 noon – 8pm

Join us at our Fiestas Patrias festival Saturday and Sunday 9/13-9/14 12n-8p at the historic Placita Olvera in downtown. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage month and Mexican independence day, we will have, rides and games for the kids, regional cuisine and plenty of interactive exhibits and local vendors.

Each day from Kiosko stage in the plaza will feature cultural programming with dancing and singing from local community groups from 12n-4p. From 430-8p the stage will feature performances of a variety of musical styles, including Mariachi, Norteno, Ranchero and more, performed by known regional recording artists.