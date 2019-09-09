Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA is warning leading e-cigarette company Juul about its marketing tactics that claim the company’s vaping products are a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, the company has 15 days to comply with the law or risk being fined.
The warning comes as more deaths are being reported, including one in L.A. county, that could be e-cigarette related.
So far, there have been at least five vaping related deaths, as the teen vaping epidemic continues to raise concerns in the medical community.
