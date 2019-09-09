Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 9/9 at 8 a.m.
Metro Gold Line Service Suspended In Pasadena Due To Power Issue
A power issue shut down Metro Gold Line service in Pasadena Monday morning.
3 Firefighters Hurt Battling Major Fire At Downtown LA Fabric Warehouse
Three firefighters were hurt early Monday battling a major fire that engulfed a fabric warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.
Search Warrants Issued In Santa Cruz Island Boat Fire Tragedy
Authorities served search warrants Sunday at the Santa Barbara company that owned the diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week off Santa Cruz Island.
Local Weather
A low pressure system sitting to our north is the reason for the cooler conditions across the Southland. A high of 86 for the beaches and 87 for the Inland Empire.
