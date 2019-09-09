Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – An investigation is underway into how a large, empty sailboat washed ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Long Beach police report that authorities were notified about the shipwrecked boat just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 55th Place and Ocean Boulevard.
Officers and lifeguards arrived to find it abandoned with no sign of the crew around. The boat was towed off the beach, police said.
Neighbors told CBS2 that the boat had already been there for several days, however.
It’s unclear who owns it and how or when it got there.
