



— Authorities have arrested a suspect for a murder that occurred at the Villa Motel in Stanton last month.

Officials said the suspect was arrested in Bakersfield with an assist from the SWAT team of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was not publicly identified beyond saying the alleged killer was male. He will be identified after being booked into the Orange County Jail, officials said.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the Villa Motel (the 110000 block of Beach Boulevard) on August 26 after reports of a disturbance.

A male adult was found inside a motel room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save the victim, he was declared dead at the scene. During their preliminary investigation, detectives said they believed the victim and suspect knew each other.

“We are grateful for Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and his personnel for their assistance with the apprehension of this murder suspect,” says OC Sheriff Don Barnes. “Both of our counties are safer tonight with this dangerous suspect in custody.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (713) 647-7000.