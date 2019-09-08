LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was a special tribute to slain LAPD officer Juan Diaz by the other “boys in blue” at Dodger Stadium before Saturday’s game.

Diaz was killed off-duty in late July in Lincoln Heights after he reportedly spotted a person tagging.

Diaz’s father, Candelario, mother, Rocio, and sisters Sarahy and Anahi choked back tears as a picture of Diaz was shown on the video board as public address announcer Todd Leitz read a biographical tribute to Diaz, which described him as “a passionate young officer who chose a career protecting others after growing up around gangs.”

“Officer Diaz was dedicated to the betterment of his community and his city and acted in this capacity both on- and off-duty,” Leitz said.

Kiko Hernandez, Justin Turner and Walker Buehler were among the players who welcomed the family before the game.

Officer Diaz was a lifelong fan of the team, according to his sister Sarahy Anahi, “He’d been a fan since we were little. It was something we did when we grew up, watching the Dodgers… I think he’s looking down from above and giggling and going, … ‘This is cool.’”