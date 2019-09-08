LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Passengers departing Los Angeles International Airport can expect big changes for the next two months.

Passenger drop-off lanes in front of LAX Terminals 5 and 6 were closed Sunday to accommodate the demolition of the Upper/Departures Level canopy between the terminals.

Passenger drop-off areas will remain open east and west of the construction site. Ride-hailing pickup stops will be closed for two nights starting Monday.

Between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., pedestrians will be able to use an outdoor walkway; however, they will be detoured inside the terminal building between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The LAX police department officials say they are not prepared to issue tickets just yet as they get the word out about the changes.

The airport is currently in the midst of a multibillion-dollar modernization program. The renovations include the construction of a People Mover that will feature six stations that connect terminals to off-site parking areas, drop-off and pick-up locations, a rental car facility and the regional light rail system. That project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The closures affecting Terminals 5 and 6 are scheduled to end Nov. 14.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)