INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The body of a nine-year-old Inglewood boy with autism was discovered Sunday evening following an hourslong search for his whereabouts.

Zavire Portis, who was non-verbal, was reported missing after he walked away from his mother’s parked vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. He had last been seen at Vincent Park, 700 E. Warren Lane.

Inglewood police Lt. Neil Cochran told CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen neighbors noticed the child at the bottom of a local pool and notified authorities.

“We had the LAPD airship fly over and confirm they saw him at the bottom of the pool. And the officers dove in and got him,” Cochran said.

Police said the mother was with her three children at the park and was getting a drink of water when the boy disappeared. Investigators had trouble ascertaining information from the two children, who informed their mother Zavire had wondered off, because they, too, have special needs.

The two other children were with their mother at the time of this report. No arrests had been made.

Police are investigating if foul play was involved.