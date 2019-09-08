RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Firefighters made significant progress overnight in containing the brush fire that’s blackened 250 acres in Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park near Riverside.

The fire is now 75% contained and no injuries or structure damage has been reported. Firefighters are continuing to mop up remaining hot spots with full containment anticipated by Sunday evening, according to the Riverside City Fire Department.

As many as 135 firefighters and 25 engines were dispatched to fight the fire. CBS2/KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock reports the blaze was fought from the ground and the air, with at least two fire-fighting planes and water-dropping helicopters deployed.

The fire began Saturday afternoon near the northwest part of the park and within a few hours more than 100 acres were burning.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

