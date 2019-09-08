SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Two people are confirmed dead and a third wounded in a shooting or shootings Sunday evening in San Bernardino.

It was unclear if all three victims were shot at the same location or if the incidents are related in any way.

Police responding to a shots fired call outside a Family Dollar store on West Baseline Street found a victim dead in the parking lot.

A second body was discovered nearby — although nearby has been described as the same block and blocks away.

A third victim was also found. There was no word on that victim’s condition.