GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Garden Grove police officers handcuffed a naked man at the scene of an early morning apartment building fire that sent three people to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

As officers arrived on the scene to help evacuate the complex, they discovered the “suspicious” naked man in a stairwell. He was bleeding from a cut to his arm and according to police, was “uncooperative” when approached by officers. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injury. Police say he was arrested for an unrelated offense.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Joy Benedict reports that the man lived in the second floor unit that caught fire.

The blaze broke out at Crystal View Apartments on the 1300 block of Chapman Avenue around 2 a.m.

Although the fire was limited to one unit, smoke filled the building and firefighters had to rescue people who were trapped in smoke-filled hallways and stairwells as they tried to evacuate.

Twenty nine units are now unlivable and the Red Cross has set up a shelter for those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.