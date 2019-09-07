



TEMECULA (CBSLA) — Two women were arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of an 84-year-old woman in Pechanga Resort Casino, one of whom is the sister of Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard according to The Press-Enterprise.

One of Leonard’s sisters, Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, is being held without bail along with the other suspect, 39-year-old Candace Townsel from Moreno Valley.

On Aug. 31 at 8 a.m., deputies responded to Pechanga Resort Casino located at 45000 Pechanga Parkway in Temecula to investigate a report of a female adult who was found unconscious in a bathroom.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a female adult, later identified as 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach, who appeared to be the victim of an assault.

Assad was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries which she later died from on Sept. 4.

According to Wayne Brown, Assad’s son-in-law, he and his wife dropped Assad and her husband off at the casino around 7:30 a.m. Aug. 31, and roughly half an hour later she was found badly beaten and unconscious in a bathroom.

“She didn’t even get a chance to play,” Brown said. “I mean she had some money in her wallet because she was ready to play that day, and I don’t know if they targeted her because she just walked through the door and they knew she had money in her wallet.”

“We give ourselves this this view that we live in a world that’s safe and civil, but in the end it’s like a wild world, you know,” Brown said.

Williams and Townsel were later arrested and charged with robbery and murder due to their involvement in Assad’s death.

Pechanga released a statement that said in part:

“We are absolutely saddened over this incident and are praying for the victim and her family. The suspects were quickly identified through surveillance footage and the information was immediately provided to law enforcement.”

The statement went on to say that the casino prided itself on putting the safety of its guests first.

Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to contact Investigator Gray of the Southwest Station at (951) 696-3000 or Investigator Dickey of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.