Filed Under:Mountain Lion, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Sepulveda Pass


LOS ANGELES (CBLSLA) — A mountain lion was struck and killed on the 405 freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Saturday morning, according to the National Park Service.

The mountain lion, known as P-61, was wearing a GPS collar that showed that the animal was hit between Bel Air Crest Road and the Sepulveda Blvd. underpass.

(Courtesy National Parks Service)

The California Highway Patrol was initially alerted and moved P-61 out of traffic before City of Los Angeles Animal Control officers retrieved his body and the radio-collar.

The National Park Service says the four-year-old cat had crossed the freeway there just a couple of months ago, the first GPS-collared lion to do so successfully in the NPS’ 17-years of studying mountain lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains.

The NPS doesn’t know why he tried to cross again, but believes that it’s possible that a negative encounter with another mountain lion that apparently lives in the area could have caused him to head west.

This isn’t the first time a mountain lion’s been struck by a car in the Sepulveda Pass area. A young male was hit by a car there in 2011,  as was another male lion in 2009. 

