GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale Water & Power kept their rolling power outages going as the mercury soared past 90 degrees Saturday.

The new round of power outages began around 12:45 p.m. GWP said the power outages, which will cycle through two different areas, will only last one hour at a time and happen at multiple times during the day.

We have switched our customer outages to this area. Because the electricity load in this area is extremely high. Outages in this area have started and will cycle through. If your power is out, then it will be out for one hour after the outage started. #MyGlendale pic.twitter.com/RCSsR60isY — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) September 7, 2019

The rolling outages are instituted on an as needed basis depending on electricity loads in different areas. Dispatchers are monitoring the levels and will choose the area based off of load reduction.

Calls have gone out to customers alerting them to the rolling outages, GWP said.