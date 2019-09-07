



— After two days of fighting back the flames of the Tenaja fire , evacuated residents were able to return to their homes.

“We’re all emotional about it, but we’re happy to be home,” Lindsey Ryan said.

She and her family had to evacuate their home after flames from the Tenaja fire spread to the back part of their neighborhood. She said they have lived in the home near copper Canyon in Murrieta for six years.

“We’re so blessed to have fabulous firefighters here in Murrieta and all the other ones that came to help,” she said. “All our houses along Silverwood would have been gone if it weren’t for them standing there.”

The Tenaja Fire broke out before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road. Reports indicate a thunderstorm cell moved through the area just prior to the fire, but there was still no official word on a possible cause.

The fire has consumed 2,000 acres of land and is 25% contained. The firefighters will remain on scene to ensure no other hot spots pop up as they continue to get the rest of the fire under containment.

And while only two homes suffered minor damage, the wind-driven flames barreled through the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve — home to 49 species of endangered and rare plants and animals and hiking trails that offer local students an opportunity to learn about the history of the area.

It’s unclear whether any animals suffered injuries as a result of the fire, but firefighters were able to save all of the buildings contained in the reserve.

“There are no words to describe how grateful we all are,” Ryan said.

The American Red Cross announced Friday that it had closed the shelter it was operating at Murrieta Mesa High School. Anyone affected by the fire in need of Red Cross assistance was urged to call 855-243-3815.