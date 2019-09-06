



— Anything in politics is rarely certain, but there’s already one sure bet in the 2020 election: the contested seat for California’s 36th District will go to Raul Ruiz.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz will face GOP challenger Raul Ruiz for the seat, which represents Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, Coachella, Rancho Mirage, and other desert cities.

Congressman Ruiz — an emergency room physician by trade – was first elected in 2012 and won reelection in 2014 with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

His challenger is a small business owner and former board member of the Inland Empire Hispanic Leadership council who says lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other “radical liberals want to use handouts to keep people dependent on the government and rob them of their shot at the American Dream”, according to his campaign website.

Ruiz previously ran for a seat on the Perris City Council in 2018 but was forced to withdraw over an issue with his place of residency.

Strategists on both sides of the political aisle have identified the 36th District as a battleground district.