



— Federal prosecutors recommended Felicity Huffman spends a month in jail for her involvement in the massive college admissions scandal.

Huffman pleaded guilty earlier this year to committing mail fraud and honest services fraud in connection with a $15,000 payment to have an SAT proctor correct one of her daughter’s answers on the test.

In a court filing Friday, court prosecutors also said Huffman should pay a $20,000 fine and after jail time, should have a year of supervised release.

The 56-year-old “Desperate Housewives” star was one of dozens of parents arrested in the scandal in which wealthy families paid millions to Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford, and Georgetown.

On March 12, the FBI charged 50 people — including 33 parents and nine coaches — in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid millions to Singer to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown. Along with Huffman, actress Lori Loughlin was also charged.

Parents charged in the alleged scheme are accused of paying Singer a total of $25 million between 2011 and February 2019 for the arrangement. Along with bribing test administrators and college coaches, Singer used some of that money to create fake athletic profiles to help get students admitted into athletic programs.