



— Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the theft of $10,000 in band equipment from Ontario High School.

Mark Souza, and Rollin Roy Phillips, both 42 years old of Ontario, and 50-year-old Jeanne Lynne Zieffler of Jurupa Valley were booked Wednesday on suspicion of burglary.

Police say the burglary happened on Labor Day. After the theft, an Ontario police school resource officer reviewed surveillance video and identified a vehicle and the suspects from the footage.

Amid the investigation, officers went to Souza’s home in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, where he tried to run away but was caught a short time later by a police dog. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained during his apprehension, police said.

Phillips and Zieffler were later also arrested in connection with the burglary.

The stolen equipment, including a saxophone and a French horn, were recovered at Souza’s home and returned to Ontario High School, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call Ontario Police at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Aaron Tedesco at (909) 408-1871.