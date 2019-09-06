GLENDORA (CBSLA) – One person was taken to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Glendora Friday afternoon which forced the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

The shooting involving Glendora police officers occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of West Historic Route 66 and Vecino Drive, according to Glendora police.

One person was rushed to a hospital, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CBS2. No officers were hurt.

Nearby Stanton Elementary School was locked down during the incident. Students were being bussed to the Citrus College Stadium parking lot where they could be picked up by their parents.

Historic Route 66 was shut down between Barranca and Grand avenues. It’s unclear if any suspects were outstanding. People were asked to stay away from the area.

The circumstances of the shooting and the condition of the victim were not immediately confirmed. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were responding.