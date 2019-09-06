Comments
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Officers were being examined after possibly being exposed to fentanyl during an apparent drug bust in North Hollywood.
LAPD officers responded to reports of a narcotics transaction between two people near Lankershim Boulevard and Hesby Street.
According to LAPD, someone brandished a handgun during the transaction and one suspect was taken into custody.
As officers checked the suspect’s car, they were reportedly exposed to an open container of fentanyl.
The officers were being examined and it was not immediately known if they were injured.
You must log in to post a comment.