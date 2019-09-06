Comments
FLORENCE (CBSLA) – A man in his 30s was shot and killed in a Florence apartment building Thursday night.
The shooting was reported at about 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East 80th Street.
A friend found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds and called 911, according to Los Angeles police. Firefighters were called out and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Family members at the scene told CBS2 he had a 5-year-old son. They said he was shot through a wall while sleeping, although that was not confirmed by authorities.
Investigators are unsure if the shooting was a drive-by. There was no suspect description or a motive.
