RANCHO PALOS VERDE (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department was investigating a shooting death in Rancho Palos Verdes Friday night.
According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. in the 4700 block of Palos Verdes Drive South.
The initial call came in as a possible suicide, but upon arrival, police located an adult man lying along the nearby cliff side, partially in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and had a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
