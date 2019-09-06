LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Delta Airlines launched a biometric boarding system at LAX Friday, making it possible for some passengers to get on board a flight with just their faces.

The facial recognition technology was used first for passengers getting on board Delta Flight 118 from LAX to Paris. The new system allows passengers to get their faces scanned in lieu of scanning a boarding pass and showing a passport.

The technology will be an option for customers traveling direct to an international destination.

Delta has been busy adding new and modern upgrades to LAX’s Terminals 2 and 3, not the least of which is the $1.86 billion Delta Sky Way, which will eventually connect the Delta terminals to Tom Bradley International Terminal.