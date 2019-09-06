



— A homeless woman is in custody Friday after allegedly setting fire to a tent with two people inside in a Harvard Park homeless encampment.

Shalonda Shaw, 23, was arrested Thursday and is being held on more than $2 million bail after the fire sent a man to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Firefighters called to the 1600 block of West Slauson Boulevard at about 5 a.m. Thursday found a man and a woman suffering thermal burn injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The two said they were in a nearby homeless encampment when their tent was set on fire.

The 27-year-old woman suffered minor burns to arms and declined treatment and hospitalization, officials said. But her companion, a 36-year-old man, suffered burns to nearly 30 percent of his body, including his hands, feet and legs. He was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses to the fire led police to Shaw, who lived in the same general area of the attack.

Anyone with information about the crime can call LAFD ACTS Investigators at (213) 893-9800.