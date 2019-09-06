GLENDALE (CBSLA) — People in Glendale steamed Friday — and not just because the temperature approached 100 degrees.

Residents were mad because a series of rolling blackouts left them without power, AC or light.

Through this entire week of triple-digit temperatures, residents have had to contend with losing power when many people said they needed it most.

As of 10 p.m. Friday the lights were back on.

“To be honest, ” said one man, “its been Hell .It’s hot, there is no electricity.”

People who had no electricity had a lot of company, reported CBS2/KCAL9’s Greg Mills. He arrived on Everett Street around 7 p.m. “And it was pitch black,” he said.

He reported from Everett Street where residents were without power for significant times through the day.

Rolling blackouts started around noon. And there are more to come.

One woman complained that without electricity she had no air conditioner. “And I have high blood pressure, It is scary.”

Glendale Water And Power tweeted out maps of the affected areas as well as information — the company assured customers the blackouts were going to last no more than an hour in most locations.

And people on Everett said that could also mean there were several blackouts during the day. They said there were three on Friday.

Who gets the blame? The heat. A failure at a major substation shares in the blame, as well.

But Mills found no one wanted to play the blood game. Residents just wanted their power restored.

One man tweeted testily, “Oh, ok. Don’t worry. It’s only 95 degrees right now.”

There is a chance residents will get to do it all again Saturday when more blackouts are expected.

Jen Alfaro tweeted that she worked out of her home and to her, the rolling blackouts were something besides a nuisance. “This is completely unacceptable,” ehe wrote.

Those motorists trying to get home during rush hour found their commutes slowed because traffic lights were out.

At the Habit — a burger and grill restaurant — they took orders the old-fashioned way — by hand. And when power came back on, their computer system still did not.

“They’re taking orders a few at a time and then letting us go in,” one woman explained.

The lack of power also meant there was more quality family time — no TVs to watch in separate rooms.

“It’s pretty good for the family,” said one young man, “you get to talk, bond.”