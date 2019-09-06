



— A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting six female inmates, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Giancarlo Scotti marked his 33rd birthday Thursday by entering an open plea to a total of eight felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual activity with a detainee in a detention facility. District Attorney’s officials say an open plea means a sentence was not negotiated in advance.

Scotti was a 10-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department when he was first arrested in 2017. Complaints filed by two female inmates at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood led to Scotti’s arrest. After an investigation, he was charged with the sexual assault of six inmates within a 2-month period.

Prosecutors say the crimes happened in August and September of 2017 with inmates ranging in age from 24 to 42 years old. In one instance, Scotti ordered two cellmates to perform oral sex on him, then later took them to a shower area where he had unlawful sexual intercourse with both of them, according to Deputy District Attorney Hyunah Suh. In another incident, the prosecutor said Scotti had a female inmate perform oral sex on him while she was in her cell.

Scotti is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26. He is expected to be sentenced with two years in state prison, but faces up to seven years and four months if he fails to appear for the sentencing.