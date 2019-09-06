



— Eleven more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against legendary opera singer Placido Domingo.

The latest allegations came as the Dallas Opera announced it would cancel a 2020 event with the star in light of nine other women who came forward to say Domingo had sexually harassed them and sometimes pressured them into sexual relationships by either offering them jobs or taking those job offers away. The latest accusers told the Associated Press that they were the subjects of unwanted touching, persistent requests for private meetings, late-night phone calls and kisses by Domingo.

Domingo has been the general director of the Los Angeles Opera since 2003, but sources close to the organization told the Los Angeles Times that that he was no longer involved in the day-to-day management. The L.A. Opera said it was taking the new allegations very seriously, and would continue the investigation it began after the initial allegations.

“The ongoing campaign by the AP to denigrate Placido Domingo is not only inaccurate but unethical. These new claims are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect,” Nancy Seltzer, Domingo’s personal spokesperson, said to the AP. “Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo.”

The latest round of allegations includes 10 anonymous accusers and singer Angela Turner Wilson, who performed with Domingo during the 1999-2000 season of the Washington Opera, where Domingo was the artistic director.

Wilson told the AP that Domingo grabbed her bare breast under her robe while they were both having their makeup done. She said she was spurred to come forward after Domingo said he believes his actions were consensual following the first nine allegations.

“What woman would ever want him to grab their breast? And it hurt,” Wilson said to the AP. “Then I had to go onstage and act like I was in love with him.”

