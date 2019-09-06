Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 9/6 at 8 a.m.
Crews Make Progress On Tenaja Fire Near Murrieta, Mandatory Evacuations Lifted
Hundreds of people are under evacuation orders after a brush fire which sparked Wednesday afternoon in the hillsides of the La Cresta area west of Murrieta had grown to 1,400 acres by early Thursday morning.
33 Bodies Recovered, 1 Still Missing After Deadly Boat Fire Near Santa Cruz Island
One victim remains missing as of Thursday in Monday’s deadly dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island that claimed the lives of 34 people.
Local Weather
A low pressure system will bring a nice cooling trend as we head into the weekend. A high of 83 for the beaches and 100 for the valleys.
