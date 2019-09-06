Comments
BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA) — Firefighters knocked down a brush fire that erupted in the Beverly Crest area Friday evening, scorching two acres.
L.A. City Fire was dispatched to the scene in the 1500 block of N. Beverly Drive around 10 p.m.
Fifty-five firefighters battled for 50 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze involving an outbuilding.
According to fire officials, all nearby homes were successfully protected.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
