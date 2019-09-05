



– Hundreds of people are under evacuation orders after a brush fire which sparked Wednesday afternoon in the hillsides of the La Cresta area west of Murrieta had grown to 1,400 acres by early Thursday morning.

As of 6:20 a.m., the Tenaja Fire was only 7 percent contained.

Evacuations remained in place for the communities of Copper Canyon South, south of Calle del Oso Oro, between Clinton Keith Road and Murrieta Creek Drive at Calle del Oso Oro.

All homes along Trails Circle in La Cresta were also under mandatory evacuation orders. In total, about 400 homes and 1,200 residents were under evacuation.

The blaze was first reported at 4:43 p.m. in the area of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road, according to the CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. Reports indicated a thunderstorm cell moved through the area just prior to the fire, but there was still no official word on a possible cause.

It started at 25 acres, and with the help of gusty winds, by 9 p.m. Wednesday it had erupted to 994 acres. There hasn’t been a fire in these canyons for more than 20 years, so there is a lot of fuel for the blaze, officials said.

“It was about 4 p.m., me and my brother walked outside because we heard the thunderstorm, and then I looked over and I saw the smoke, and it was just a little bit, and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, there’s a little brush fire starting,’” Murrieta resident Keaghan Ward told CBS2. “And then it turned into this big thing…It was about 20 minutes, it turned really big.”

More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze Thursday with the help of six air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters, according to CAL Fire.

There were no injuries and no structures had been destroyed as of Thursday morning.

An evacuation center was set up at Murrieta Mesa High School located at 24801 Monroe Ave. Small animals were being accepted there. Large animals could be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Ave., in San Jacinto. Horse trailers could be taken to the Los Alamos Sports Park.