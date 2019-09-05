CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Obesity, Snack Tax

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Could a snack tax be the answer to obesity? Some researchers are saying, “Yes!”

According to British researchers, adding a 20% tax would drop sales on certain foods like cakes and sweets.

The researchers also found that it would cut obesity from 28% down to 25% in the United Kingdom.

They also said it would be more effective than taxes on sugary drinks.

In the U.S., Seattle and Philidelphia have already passed a tax on soda.

Some California lawmakers have attempted to pass similar laws statewide, but have been shot down so far.

