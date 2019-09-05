



– Authorities are searching for a 44-year-old man who broke into his girlfriend’s Santa Ana home Monday while she was sleeping and stabbed her in the face with a knife.

Santa Ana police report that a little before 2 a.m. Monday, Alexander Chicas broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home through an open bedroom window. He then screamed that he was going to kill her and stabbed her in the face with a folding knife.

The woman’s adult son heard her cries for help and came into the room, police said. Chicas then ran out of the home and sped away in a white 2015 Toyota Tacoma.

Chicas is wanted on attempted murder charges. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He rents a room in the area of Bristol Street and McFadden Avenue.

His Tacoma has California license plate #60192H1.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 714-245-8660.