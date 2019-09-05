WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A 33-year-old lifeguard faces charges Thursday of committing lewd acts with a girl he met while working as a lifeguard at a public pool in Commerce.

Jason Michael Anda was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor under 14. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

It’s not clear if Anda is still employed by the City of Commerce.

Whittier police detectives say an investigation found Anda had developed an inappropriate relationship with the girl after they met at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center in the City of Commerce. The investigation, which is being conducted with City of Commerce personnel and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Anda or who believes they may be a victim can call Detective Adrian Bobadilla at (562) 567-9283.