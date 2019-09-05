CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
RESEDA (CBSLA) – A construction crew accidentally ruptured a gas line in Reseda Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of several homes, businesses and a local church for hours.

Sept. 5, 2019. (CBS2)

Just after 10 a.m., utility workers hit a high-pressure natural gas line in the 17600 block of West Saticoy Street. As of 1:30 p.m., the leak had not been plugged.

Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat team was called to the scene and residents and workers at about 25 homes, several businesses and a local church were forced to evacuate in an approximately 500-foot area along Saticoy Street and along Jellico Avenue.

There were no reports of fire or injury.

Southern California Gas crews were also on scene.

