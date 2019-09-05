Comments
RESEDA (CBSLA) – A construction crew accidentally ruptured a gas line in Reseda Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of several homes, businesses and a local church for hours.
RESEDA (CBSLA) – A construction crew accidentally ruptured a gas line in Reseda Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of several homes, businesses and a local church for hours.
Just after 10 a.m., utility workers hit a high-pressure natural gas line in the 17600 block of West Saticoy Street. As of 1:30 p.m., the leak had not been plugged.
Los Angeles Fire Department hazmat team was called to the scene and residents and workers at about 25 homes, several businesses and a local church were forced to evacuate in an approximately 500-foot area along Saticoy Street and along Jellico Avenue.
There were no reports of fire or injury.
Southern California Gas crews were also on scene.
You must log in to post a comment.