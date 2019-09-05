



Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 9/5 at 8 a.m.

Tenaja Fire Near Murrieta Explodes To 1,400 Acres, Hundreds Evacuated

Hundreds of people are under evacuation orders after a brush fire which sparked Wednesday afternoon in the hillsides of the La Cresta area west of Murrieta had grown to 1,400 acres by early Thursday morning.

33 Bodies Recovered, 1 Still Missing After Deadly Boat Fire Near Santa Cruz Island

One victim remains missing as of Wednesday night in Monday’s deadly dive boat fire off Santa Cruz Island that claimed the lives of 34 people.

Lifeguard Arrested For Lewd Acts With Girl He Met At City Of Commerce Pool Where He Worked

A 33-year-old lifeguard faces charges Thursday of committing lewd acts with a girl he met while working as a lifeguard at a public pool in Commerce.

Local Weather

Another day of triple-digit heat for the valleys and the Inland Empire before a cooling trend gets underway Friday.