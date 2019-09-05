



— A former Burbank elementary school teacher accused of sex with a former student is expected to plead guilty Thursday to federal charges he produced child pornography of two 15-year-olds he used to teach.

In a plea deal, 55-year-old Sean David Sigler of Burbank agreed to plead guilty to two counts of production of child pornography. A federal judge is expected to set a sentencing date after Sigler enters his guilty plea.

Each count of production of child pornography carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years behind bars, according to the plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Sigler used his position as the girls’ former fifth-grade teacher to win their trust and “exploited that trust to gain sexual access to them” when they turned 15. He allegedly brought the girls – who are now 19 years old – to his home on separate occasions and photographed sexual activity.

Investigators found photos and images of sexual acts with the girls, along with thousands of child-porn images of unknown minors, non-pornographic photos of young girls in his classroom and images he took from former students’ social media accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sigler was arrested in January 2018 after a former student reported she had a sexual encounter with him when she was 15. He still faces 21 felony charges of sexual activity with a minor.

He most recently taught fifth grade at Burbank Unified School District’s Bret Harte Elementary before being fired after his arrest. Sigler also worked as a teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District from March 1998 to June 2016.

Sigler remains in federal custody.

