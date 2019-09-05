



— A woman surrendered Thursday in connection with a confrontation at a taco truck in Hollywood that ended with a Mercedes repeatedly ramming a Mustang parked behind in order to exit the crowded parking lot.

Amber Rose Darbinyan was flanked by her attorney and someone ready to post her bail when she surrendered at LAPD’s Hollywood station.

The confrontation happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday outside a Hollywood taco truck. Security video shows a Mercedes ramming a Ford Mustang, nearly hitting people, in order to get make a way through the parking lot crowded with cars and people. Darbinyan was identified as the driver of the Mercedes.

“We’re probably looking at a vandalism, maybe a battery charge at this point,” Darbinyan’s attorney Jose Romero said.

Romero said the videos of the security videos of the confrontation don’t show everything that happened that led to the Mercedes ramming the Mustang. He shared another video, taken from a cell phone from the other side of the Mustang, that he says shows other people behaving badly.

“There were objects, or an object, thrown at my client,” he said.

Darbinyan, who showed up at the station with her cell phone in hand, is active on Instagram and has done some acting, which begs the question – is this all a publicity stunt to raise her profile?

“You’re asking me to read the mind of someone. I’m not a mind reader,” Romero said. “I think it was too real, too emotional, to be staged, to answer your question.”