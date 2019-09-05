



— A good Samaritan is heard trying to comfort two friends of actor and comedian Kevin Hart while reporting the major crash they had just survived in audio released of the 911 calls.

The early Sunday morning crash happened off Mulholland Highway in Calabasas as Hart’s friend, Jared Black, drove him and his fiance, Rebecca Broxterman, in Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. Black apparently lost control of the car and it rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway.

Hart had been able to get out and make it back to his house nearby. Black and Broxterman were trapped in the car.

“Two are stuck in the car…the roof is pretty crushed and the car is pretty totaled,” a male caller told the 911 dispatcher. “The door is smashed in.”

The male caller was then heard yelling toward Black and Broxterman in the car.

“Help’s coming guys! Don’t worry. The ambulance is on the way. You guys OK in there? Stay calm. Help’s coming,” the caller said.

Firefighters extricated Black and Broxterman from the car, whose roof had had been crushed in. Broxterman was not hurt, but Black suffered what is being described as a serious back injury.

Hart continues to recover from back surgery following the crash.

The CHP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.