(CBS Local)– Tony Hale has played two of the most interesting characters on TV in the past decade.

The actor from “Veep” and “Arrested Development” has explored the varying degrees of masculinity and co-dependent relationships in his time as Gary Walsh and Buster Bluth. As Hale ushers in a new animated project for Netflix and Dreamworks called “Archibald’s Next Big Thing,” he looks back and is extremely grateful for his time on “Veep.”

“The relationships mean the most to me,” said Hale in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We really got close, we like each other a little too much. I think we were so awful to each other on the show that we needed to balance that off the show. The first four years we shot in Baltimore and we were all away from our families and became very tight. We really had a trust for each other and enjoyed being around each other. It was a real gift to have that relationship with each other.”

A lot has changed in the TV industry since Hale broke out as one of the stars of “Arrested Development.” The author of “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” thinks the current TV landscape suits the show’s unique storytelling style.

“Netflix brought back Arrested in 2013 and this was the very first time people were streaming,” said Hale. “It was around the time where episodes were all being dropped at once and Mitch [Hurwitz] saw it as an opportunity where people could watch different episodes and puzzle together different pieces. The way he did it really fit the Netflix model. Arrested got popular post when it was cancelled. People were passing around DVDs and watching on Netflix.”

Season one of Hale’s new project “Archibald’s Next Big Thing” drops September 6 on Netflix. The 48-year-old is the headliner here as the voice of a happy go lucky chicken named Archibald. Hale has been around some of the best leads in Hollywood like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the late Robin Williams and those lessons still stick with him years later.

“I was a big Robin Williams fan, so that was pretty exciting,” said Hale. “I just remember how kind he was. He was very kind and quiet. It’s hard when you’re working with those kinds of people to not freak out. Even working with Julia [Louis-Dreyfus], you have to table that when you first meet her. She breaks the most on the show. Her and I developed this really great friendship. Initially you are nervous because of her comic history, but when you meet them they are very grounded and all that stuff fades away.”