LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — High temperatures and increased humidity will make things very uncomfortable in Southern California Wednesday.

Forecasters say temperatures will be at least five degrees above normal along the coast and 10 degrees higher than normal inland. And that does not include the increased humidity, which brought rain, thunder and lightning to mountain and high desert areas on Tuesday.

“I just wanted to get out before the heat this morning, it’s going to be like 100 degrees, triple digits,” one woman out for a run at Lake Balboa said. “So, I just wanted to get that run in before it got too hot.”

A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m. for areas in San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties, even in usually cooler beach areas. Further east, an excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for areas along the California state line.

Woodland Hills is expected to hit 104, while Pasadena’s high is forecast to reach 99 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures are also forecast for Arcadia, Ontario and Norco.

Wrightwood was hit with rain, thunder and hail Tuesday, and there’s another chance the mountain community could see a repeat Wednesday, along with lightning. A flash flood watch has been issued for the San Gabriel Mountains, and it goes into effect at noon.