Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 9/4 at 8 a.m.
34 Presumed Dead In Santa Cruz Island Charter Boat Fire
Authorities called off a search for survivors Tuesday in a dive boat fire that is believed to have killed 34 people near Santa Cruz Island off the Southern California coast.
After Lashing Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian Reaches US
As the storm approached the U.S., more than 2 million residents in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate.
Beverly Hills’ Giant Hanging Sculpture Dismantled Overnight
A major thoroughfare was partially shut down in Beverly Hills overnight Tuesday so crews could remove a massive art display.
Local Weather
Another day of triple-digit heat and high humidity for the valleys and the Inland Empire Wednesday. This and other stories LIVE on CBSN LA.
